Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) closed at $167.99 in the last session, down -2.33% from day before closing price of $171.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3366802 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $174.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $169 from $227 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when RANHOFF DAVID A sold 1,791 shares for $175.10 per share. The transaction valued at 313,609 led to the insider holds 82,644 shares of the business.

MORA RICHARD sold 1,500 shares of ENPH for $248,880 on May 26. The Director now owns 3,126 shares after completing the transaction at $165.92 per share. On May 02, another insider, Yang Mandy, who serves as the VP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $156.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 549,022 and bolstered with 99,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENPH now has a Market Capitalization of 23.57B and an Enterprise Value of 23.09B. As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.87.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENPH is 1.46, which has changed by -16.29% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 15.02% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $339.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $152.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 179.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 238.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENPH traded on average about 3.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 136.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of May 30, 2023 were 6.46M with a Short Ratio of 6.46M, compared to 7.56M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.43 and $5.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.6. EPS for the following year is $7.37, with 29 analysts recommending between $9.38 and $4.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $727.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $780.12M to a low estimate of $635M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $530.2M, an estimated increase of 37.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $776.04M, an increase of 26.80% less than the figure of $37.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $857.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $719.69M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 31.00% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.