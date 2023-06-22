Entegris Inc. (ENTG)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $107.33 in the prior trading day, Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) closed at $104.64, down -2.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1638835 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENTG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $129.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Shaner William James sold 14,004 shares for $91.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,282,906 led to the insider holds 17,912 shares of the business.

O’Neill James Anthony sold 4,845 shares of ENTG for $439,538 on May 11. The SVP & CTO now owns 15,588 shares after completing the transaction at $90.72 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, GRAVES GREGORY B, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 8,073 shares for $82.19 each. As a result, the insider received 663,509 and left with 19,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENTG now has a Market Capitalization of 16.07B and an Enterprise Value of 21.23B. As of this moment, Entegris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4024.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 806.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.79.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENTG is 1.24, which has changed by 11.65% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 15.02% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has reached a high of $114.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.90M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.09% stake in the company. Shares short for ENTG as of May 30, 2023 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.42M, compared to 6.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ENTG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.69 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $3.24.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $885.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $893M to a low estimate of $878.4M. As of the current estimate, Entegris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $692.49M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $887.83M, a decrease of -12.40% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $902M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $868.64M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.14B and the low estimate is $3.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.