EQRx Inc. (EQRX) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $1.83 in the prior trading day, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) closed at $1.84, up 0.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1887640 shares were traded. EQRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7800.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.60 and its Current Ratio is at 22.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQRX now has a Market Capitalization of 891.87M and an Enterprise Value of -430.86M.

Over the past 52 weeks, EQRX has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7698, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9264.

The stock has traded on average 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 480.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.64M. Insiders hold about 10.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQRX as of May 30, 2023 were 17.77M with a Short Ratio of 17.77M, compared to 18.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.65% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

