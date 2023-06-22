Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Decline -8.94% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.16

The price of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) closed at $0.16 in the last session, down -8.94% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0157 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24545551 shares were traded. EVLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1623 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1320.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Bodmer Mark sold 22,571 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 3,201 led to the insider holds 262,557 shares of the business.

Bodmer Mark sold 68,014 shares of EVLO for $8,536 on May 08. The CSO, President of R&D now owns 285,128 shares after completing the transaction at $0.13 per share. On May 08, another insider, McHale Duncan, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 66,730 shares for $0.13 each. As a result, the insider received 8,375 and left with 97,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLO now has a Market Capitalization of 19.68M and an Enterprise Value of 42.90M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLO has reached a high of $3.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1377, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1113.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVLO traded on average about 9.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 35.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 2.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$1.17.