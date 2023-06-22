EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Stocks Hit Low of $3.9700 Before Closing at $4.04

In the latest session, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) closed at $4.04 down -5.61% from its previous closing price of $4.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4379116 shares were traded. EVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EVgo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on May 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Sullivan Francine sold 11,819 shares for $4.13 per share. The transaction valued at 48,812 led to the insider holds 55,846 shares of the business.

Zoi Catherine sold 60,030 shares of EVGO for $238,919 on Jun 01. The CEO and Director now owns 163,796 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Shevorenkova Olga, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 31,093 shares for $3.96 each. As a result, the insider received 123,128 and left with 58,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 436.77M and an Enterprise Value of 327.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVGO has reached a high of $12.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1010, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1877.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVGO has traded an average of 3.74M shares per day and 6.4M over the past ten days. A total of 71.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGO as of May 30, 2023 were 20.47M with a Short Ratio of 20.47M, compared to 22.42M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.06% and a Short% of Float of 20.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $29.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33M to a low estimate of $27M. As of the current estimate, EVgo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.08M, an estimated increase of 226.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.82M, an increase of 169.50% less than the figure of $226.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.59M, up 143.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328.22M and the low estimate is $224.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 99.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.