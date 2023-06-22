Examining Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) closed at $27.65 down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $28.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647885 shares were traded. BROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.13.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dutch Bros Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Ricci Joth sold 160,000 shares for $37.53 per share. The transaction valued at 6,004,382 led to the insider holds 2,056,335 shares of the business.

Graham John Patrick sold 8,000 shares of BROS for $250,480 on Dec 14. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 163,332 shares after completing the transaction at $31.31 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Maxwell Brian, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 240,000 and left with 1,153,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BROS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 2.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $54.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BROS has traded an average of 935.87K shares per day and 732.88k over the past ten days. A total of 56.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.52M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of May 30, 2023 were 8.59M with a Short Ratio of 8.59M, compared to 8.64M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.79% and a Short% of Float of 20.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $197.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $214.95M to a low estimate of $201M. As of the current estimate, Dutch Bros Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.16M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.26M, an increase of 35.90% over than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.6M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $986M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $955.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $972.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $739.01M, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.