Examining Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) closed at $0.81 down -22.86% from its previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1211672 shares were traded. FRGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7934.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Freight Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRGT now has a Market Capitalization of 10.03M and an Enterprise Value of 12.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGT has reached a high of $31.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5371, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2972.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRGT has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 7.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.73M. Insiders hold about 2.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGT as of May 30, 2023 were 132.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 277.92k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $26.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $26.4M to a low estimate of $26.4M. As of the current estimate, Freight Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.89M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.89M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.9M and the low estimate is $40.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.