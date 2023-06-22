FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Stocks Hit Low of $16.44 Before Closing at $17.01

In the latest session, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) closed at $17.01 up 1.98% from its previous closing price of $16.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1221344 shares were traded. FGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FibroGen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on June 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $32 from $23 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Chung Christine sold 6,250 shares for $16.79 per share. The transaction valued at 104,925 led to the insider holds 236,327 shares of the business.

Chung Christine sold 6,250 shares of FGEN for $110,000 on Jun 13. The SVP, China Operations now owns 242,577 shares after completing the transaction at $17.60 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Blaug Suzanne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,520 shares for $17.20 each. As a result, the insider received 146,571 and left with 29,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $25.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FGEN has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 1.8M over the past ten days. A total of 94.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of May 30, 2023 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 6.12M, compared to 4.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$3.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.43, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $34.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $28.4M. As of the current estimate, FibroGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.81M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.53M, an increase of 138.50% over than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.37M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.74M and the low estimate is $136M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.