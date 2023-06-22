FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) closed at $2.89 in the last session, up 22.98% from day before closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1641217 shares were traded. FNGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FNGR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNGR now has a Market Capitalization of 122.17M and an Enterprise Value of 116.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNGR has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7370, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0775.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FNGR traded on average about 217.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 664.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.88M. Insiders hold about 52.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FNGR as of May 30, 2023 were 304.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 223.74k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.