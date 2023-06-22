Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.29 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.35 in the prior trading day, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) closed at $0.29, down -18.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983440 shares were traded. VINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3727 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2141.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VINE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when CSS LLC/IL sold 2,000 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,040 led to the insider holds 1,018,093 shares of the business.

CSS LLC/IL sold 100 shares of VINE for $53 on May 04. The 10% Owner now owns 1,020,093 shares after completing the transaction at $0.53 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, CSS LLC/IL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $0.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,410 and left with 1,020,193 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VINE now has a Market Capitalization of 5.64M and an Enterprise Value of -5.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VINE has reached a high of $3.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4695, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1377.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 63.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 234.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.91M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VINE as of May 30, 2023 were 29.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 59.85k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.