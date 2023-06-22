GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $11.94

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) closed the day trading at $11.94 down -3.63% from the previous closing price of $12.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774625 shares were traded. GDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GDS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.41B and an Enterprise Value of 7.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDS is 0.77, which has changed by -64.26% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 15.02% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has reached a high of $35.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GDS traded about 1.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GDS traded about 1.61M shares per day. A total of 183.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.40M. Insiders hold about 1.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GDS as of May 30, 2023 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 9.14M, compared to 9.55M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$2.25.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $343.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $347.35M to a low estimate of $341.63M. As of the current estimate, GDS Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $340.52M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $350.41M, an increase of 0.40% less than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $354.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $348.32M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.