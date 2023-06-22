Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) closed at $1.31 in the last session, down -0.38% from day before closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2422458 shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2650.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOSS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Giraudo Bryan bought 55,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 56,094 led to the insider holds 125,990 shares of the business.

Hasnain Faheem bought 440,500 shares of GOSS for $503,580 on Mar 22. The President & CEO now owns 4,495,897 shares after completing the transaction at $1.14 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Hasnain Faheem, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 269,389 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 322,324 and bolstered with 4,055,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOSS now has a Market Capitalization of 125.51M and an Enterprise Value of 146.12M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2549, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8565.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOSS traded on average about 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.93M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.76% stake in the company. Shares short for GOSS as of May 30, 2023 were 15.26M with a Short Ratio of 15.26M, compared to 16.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.98% and a Short% of Float of 24.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.81. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$2.31.