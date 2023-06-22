Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Records -1.80% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) was $36.56 for the day, down -1.80% from the previous closing price of $37.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2168384 shares were traded. GH stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 26, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $28 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Joyce Meghan V. sold 2,766 shares for $37.55 per share. The transaction valued at 103,863 led to the insider holds 4,224 shares of the business.

Kalia Kumud bought 2,981 shares of GH for $97,498 on Jun 09. The Chief Information Officer now owns 5,193 shares after completing the transaction at $32.71 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Eltoukhy Helmy, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 8,600 shares for $26.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,928 and bolstered with 2,049,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.36B and an Enterprise Value of 4.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GH has reached a high of $62.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.37.

Shares Statistics:

GH traded an average of 2.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GH as of May 30, 2023 were 6.93M with a Short Ratio of 6.93M, compared to 6.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.31, while EPS last year was -$2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.47 and -$5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.61. EPS for the following year is -$3.91, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.35 and -$5.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $132.9M to a low estimate of $122.6M. As of the current estimate, Guardant Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.14M, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.09M, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.71M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $538M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $449.54M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $709.7M and the low estimate is $625M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.