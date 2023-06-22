High and low EPS estimates for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX)’s current quarter

The price of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) closed at $2.30 in the last session, down -3.97% from day before closing price of $2.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1113426 shares were traded. PSTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PSTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Malin Life Sciences Holdings L bought 2,150,000 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 7,525,000 led to the insider holds 11,835,673 shares of the business.

Ostertag Eric bought 142,857 shares of PSTX for $500,000 on Aug 08. The Executive Chairman now owns 838,824 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Ostertag Eric, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 160,696 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider received 592,808 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSTX now has a Market Capitalization of 207.39M and an Enterprise Value of 48.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTX has reached a high of $8.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3618.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PSTX traded on average about 660.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 735.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.34M. Insiders hold about 14.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTX as of May 30, 2023 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.69M, compared to 4.4M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.75. EPS for the following year is -$1.91, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$2.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.49M, down -57.10% from the average estimate.