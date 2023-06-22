High and low EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)’s current quarter

The price of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) closed at $8.63 in the last session, up 0.47% from day before closing price of $8.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 37169044 shares were traded. SOFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOFI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on June 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $6.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Borton Chad M sold 90,458 shares for $8.68 per share. The transaction valued at 784,985 led to the insider holds 229,449 shares of the business.

Stafford Webb Lauren sold 100,000 shares of SOFI for $928,800 on Jun 15. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 335,945 shares after completing the transaction at $9.29 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Webster Aaron, who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $9.69 each. As a result, the insider received 1,938,120 and left with 678,261 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOFI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $10.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOFI traded on average about 49.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 85.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 929.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 870.74M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of May 30, 2023 were 110.48M with a Short Ratio of 110.48M, compared to 97.13M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.74% and a Short% of Float of 12.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $476.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $503M to a low estimate of $437.86M. As of the current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $356.09M, an estimated increase of 33.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $514.52M, an increase of 22.70% less than the figure of $33.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $534M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $460.05M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.84B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.