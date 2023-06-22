Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $4.82 in the prior trading day, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) closed at $4.75, down -1.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4598846 shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HPP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Suazo Arthur X. bought 10,000 shares for $5.86 per share. The transaction valued at 58,600 led to the insider holds 87,102 shares of the business.

Gordon Drew bought 25,000 shares of HPP for $149,000 on Mar 27. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 116,958 shares after completing the transaction at $5.96 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Diramerian Harout Krikor, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,975 shares for $6.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,923 and bolstered with 50,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPP now has a Market Capitalization of 679.13M and an Enterprise Value of 5.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $16.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0740, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.8728.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.00M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.89% stake in the company. Shares short for HPP as of May 30, 2023 were 18.07M with a Short Ratio of 18.07M, compared to 18.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.82% and a Short% of Float of 20.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HPP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.06.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $234.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $242.3M to a low estimate of $228.05M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $251.43M, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.36M, a decrease of -6.50% over than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $252.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $948.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $993.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $921.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.