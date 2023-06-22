Intapp Inc. (INTA)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Intapp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $48.39, down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $48.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690082 shares were traded. INTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 170.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Coleman Donald F. sold 2,523 shares for $49.06 per share. The transaction valued at 123,770 led to the insider holds 555,410 shares of the business.

Jampol Thad sold 2,500 shares of INTA for $122,608 on Jun 16. The Chief Product Officer now owns 648,393 shares after completing the transaction at $49.04 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Jampol Thad, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 9,505 shares for $49.07 each. As a result, the insider received 466,440 and left with 648,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.27B and an Enterprise Value of 3.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -51.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTA has reached a high of $49.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INTA traded 447.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 596.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.78M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for INTA as of May 30, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 928.21k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $93.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.5M to a low estimate of $92.75M. As of the current estimate, Intapp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.52M, an estimated increase of 23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.93M, an increase of 22.90% less than the figure of $23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.27M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $349M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $349.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.07M, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $405M and the low estimate is $384.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.