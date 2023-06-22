iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs IQ

After finishing at $5.32 in the prior trading day, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) closed at $5.33, up 0.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13800450 shares were traded. IQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on May 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $8 from $7.70 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IQ now has a Market Capitalization of 5.09B and an Enterprise Value of 7.68B. As of this moment, iQIYI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 130.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 34.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQ has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.94M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 938.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 377.13M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IQ as of May 30, 2023 were 41.76M with a Short Ratio of 41.76M, compared to 25.37M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $993.99M. As of the current estimate, iQIYI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $924.91M, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.06B and the low estimate is $4.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.