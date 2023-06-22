IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Records -24.73% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) was $0.17 for the day, down -24.73% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0544 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4491422 shares were traded. IRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2090 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1640.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IRNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1 from $2.25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Closser Donald sold 9,741 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 6,624 led to the insider holds 920,431 shares of the business.

Closser Donald sold 9,220 shares of IRNT for $5,716 on Oct 06. The Chief Product Officer now owns 930,172 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Welch William E, who serves as the Co-CEO & Director of the company, sold 41,859 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 80,369 and left with 7,152,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRNT now has a Market Capitalization of 24.59M and an Enterprise Value of 37.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRNT has reached a high of $3.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2457, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4890.

Shares Statistics:

IRNT traded an average of 2.79M shares per day over the past three months and 13.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.13M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IRNT as of May 30, 2023 were 7.65M with a Short Ratio of 7.65M, compared to 7.61M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 12.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.4M to a low estimate of $6.4M. As of the current estimate, IronNet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.61M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.3M, a decrease of -9.80% less than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.3M.