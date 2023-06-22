It’s an appealing income play to consider Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

As of close of business last night, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.94, down -8.06% from its previous closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23616017 shares were traded. LUMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LUMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares for $5.34 per share. The transaction valued at 26,700 led to the insider holds 340,029 shares of the business.

CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares of LUMN for $31,550 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 335,029 shares after completing the transaction at $6.31 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Bejar Martha Helena, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $6.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,500 and bolstered with 101,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUMN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.12B and an Enterprise Value of 21.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUMN has reached a high of $11.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1964, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6719.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LUMN traded 22.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 28.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 990.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LUMN as of May 30, 2023 were 126.65M with a Short Ratio of 126.65M, compared to 137.32M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.61% and a Short% of Float of 14.38%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.50.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$1.76, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.54 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $3.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.7B to a low estimate of $3.47B. As of the current estimate, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.61B, an estimated decrease of -20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.61B, a decrease of -18.00% over than the figure of -$20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.48B, down -16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.29B and the low estimate is $13.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.