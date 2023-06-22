Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs KPTI

After finishing at $2.07 in the prior trading day, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) closed at $2.02, down -2.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1863698 shares were traded. KPTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0986 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KPTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Cheng Sohanya Roshan sold 1,839 shares for $2.35 per share. The transaction valued at 4,322 led to the insider holds 211,501 shares of the business.

Paulson Richard A. sold 3,536 shares of KPTI for $7,922 on Jun 05. The President and CEO now owns 809,278 shares after completing the transaction at $2.24 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Mason Michael, who serves as the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 631 shares for $2.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,401 and left with 244,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KPTI now has a Market Capitalization of 236.00M and an Enterprise Value of 154.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $6.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7996.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of May 30, 2023 were 16.47M with a Short Ratio of 16.47M, compared to 17.96M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.45% and a Short% of Float of 14.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.00, with high estimates of $28.47 and low estimates of $11.95.

