KLTR (Kaltura Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) closed the day trading at $2.06 up 4.04% from the previous closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1973894 shares were traded. KLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KLTR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.75 from $2.75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Garmazi Yaron sold 3,245 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 6,050 led to the insider holds 1,023,320 shares of the business.

Garmazi Yaron sold 3,739 shares of KLTR for $6,793 on Mar 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,026,565 shares after completing the transaction at $1.82 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Garmazi Yaron, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 16,808 shares for $1.84 each. As a result, the insider received 30,917 and left with 1,030,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 270.09M and an Enterprise Value of 250.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLTR has reached a high of $2.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8178, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9087.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KLTR traded about 200.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KLTR traded about 712.27k shares per day. A total of 135.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.46M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KLTR as of May 30, 2023 were 59.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 79.53k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $43.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.6M to a low estimate of $42.7M. As of the current estimate, Kaltura Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.98M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.51M, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.89M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $172.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.81M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $182.98M and the low estimate is $172.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.