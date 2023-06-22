Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) Stocks Reach New Highs at $8.05 During Trading Session

After finishing at $8.20 in the prior trading day, Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) closed at $8.05, down -1.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539083 shares were traded. LFCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LFCR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on March 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $2 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP bought 345,260 shares for $7.97 per share. The transaction valued at 2,751,722 led to the insider holds 1,972,853 shares of the business.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP bought 282,486 shares of LFCR for $2,251,413 on Nov 25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,438,180 shares after completing the transaction at $7.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFCR now has a Market Capitalization of 248.64M and an Enterprise Value of 372.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.61.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LFCR is 1.03, which has changed by -24.13% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 15.02% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LFCR has reached a high of $11.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 680.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 497.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LFCR as of May 30, 2023 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 1.64M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.98% and a Short% of Float of 9.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.97. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $29.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.05M to a low estimate of $28.99M. As of the current estimate, Lifecore Biomedical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.63M, an estimated decrease of -39.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.1M, a decrease of -46.00% less than the figure of -$39.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.68M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $138.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.79M, down -25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.52M and the low estimate is $113.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.