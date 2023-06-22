Lilium N.V. (LILM) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) was $1.45 for the day, up 7.41% from the previous closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5910470 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LILM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LILM now has a Market Capitalization of 544.24M and an Enterprise Value of 338.21M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8934, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2813.

Shares Statistics:

LILM traded an average of 4.08M shares per day over the past three months and 3.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 397.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.57M. Insiders hold about 63.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of May 30, 2023 were 7.91M with a Short Ratio of 7.91M, compared to 10.7M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.