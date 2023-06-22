Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Stock Price Peaks at $37.19 During Trading

The closing price of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) was $34.84 for the day, down -12.11% from the previous closing price of $39.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 788679 shares were traded. MSGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MSGE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Thomas Isiah III sold 931 shares for $58.48 per share. The transaction valued at 54,445 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

D’Ambrosio Philip Gerard bought 600 shares of MSGE for $29,532 on Sep 22. The SVP and Treasurer now owns 10,126 shares after completing the transaction at $49.22 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Dolan Leinauer Corby, who serves as the Trustee of 13(d) Group Member of the company, sold 16 shares for $59.53 each. As a result, the insider received 952 and left with 192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSGE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.05B and an Enterprise Value of 2.86B. As of this moment, Madison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 41.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSGE has reached a high of $40.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.51.

Shares Statistics:

MSGE traded an average of 336.40K shares per day over the past three months and 344.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.89M. Shares short for MSGE as of May 30, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 2.36M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $893.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $905.84M and the low estimate is $873.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.