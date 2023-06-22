MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) was $11.23 for the day, down -0.44% from the previous closing price of $11.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837163 shares were traded. MAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MAG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. As of this moment, MAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $17.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.44.

Shares Statistics:

MAG traded an average of 868.14K shares per day over the past three months and 2.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of May 30, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 2.02M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $1.28.