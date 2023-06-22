NatWest Group plc (NWG) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) was $6.01 for the day, down -3.99% from the previous closing price of $6.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2561217 shares were traded. NWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NWG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWG now has a Market Capitalization of 28.06B. As of this moment, NatWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.44.

Shares Statistics:

NWG traded an average of 1.66M shares per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.84B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 68.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWG as of May 30, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 2.63M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, NWG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.18%.

Earnings Estimates

