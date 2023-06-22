Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Newpark Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.78, up 3.24% from its previous closing price of $4.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717907 shares were traded. NR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when MINGE JOHN C bought 10,000 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 40,250 led to the insider holds 172,045 shares of the business.

Lewis Michael A bought 5,251 shares of NR for $20,899 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 76,046 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Young Donald Win, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $3.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 118,308 and bolstered with 247,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NR now has a Market Capitalization of 393.94M and an Enterprise Value of 490.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NR has reached a high of $5.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0196, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8949.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NR traded 579.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 796.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.69M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NR as of May 30, 2023 were 806.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 791.63k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $219.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $200.1M to a low estimate of $200.1M. As of the current estimate, Newpark Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.8M, an estimated increase of 44.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.16M, an increase of 25.40% less than the figure of $44.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $768.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $768.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $815.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614.78M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $817.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.9M and the low estimate is $817.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.