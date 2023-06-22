NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, NexGen Energy Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $4.71, down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $4.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1493857 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6800.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NXE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $5.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0228, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1562.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NXE traded 1.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 485.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 400.01M. Insiders hold about 15.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.48% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of May 30, 2023 were 20.9M with a Short Ratio of 20.90M, compared to 19.61M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.11.