NEXI (NexImmune Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) closed the day trading at $0.26 down -29.61% from the previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1098 from its previous closing price. On the day, 965564 shares were traded. NEXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3702 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2610.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEXI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on April 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when BARER SOL J bought 400,000 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 164,120 led to the insider holds 2,217,814 shares of the business.

BARER SOL J bought 75,000 shares of NEXI for $35,918 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 1,817,814 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, BARER SOL J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 125,000 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 60,300 and bolstered with 1,742,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEXI now has a Market Capitalization of 9.67M and an Enterprise Value of -11.76M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXI has reached a high of $2.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4642.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEXI traded about 262.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEXI traded about 238.1k shares per day. A total of 26.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.77M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXI as of May 30, 2023 were 317.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 213.93k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.