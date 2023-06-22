Olin Corporation (OLN) Stocks Hit Low of $48.21 Before Closing at $48.32

In the latest session, Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) closed at $48.32 down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $48.90. On the day, 1107859 shares were traded. OLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Olin Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when PETERS VALERIE A sold 46 shares for $54.07 per share. The transaction valued at 2,477 led to the insider holds 4,108 shares of the business.

Gumpel Damian sold 13,000 shares of OLN for $814,410 on Feb 16. The VP & Pres, Epoxy & Corp Strat. now owns 17,155 shares after completing the transaction at $62.65 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Alderman Heidi S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $64.01 each. As a result, the insider received 128,020 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.32B and an Enterprise Value of 9.27B. As of this moment, Olin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLN has reached a high of $64.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OLN has traded an average of 1.36M shares per day and 1.4M over the past ten days. A total of 131.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.98M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OLN as of May 30, 2023 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 2.7M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OLN is 0.80, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 10.40% for OLN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1575:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $2.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.23 and $4.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.55. EPS for the following year is $7.48, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.49 and $5.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.91B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.07B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Olin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.62B, an estimated decrease of -26.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2B, a decrease of -14.90% over than the figure of -$26.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.38B, down -17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.62B and the low estimate is $7.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.