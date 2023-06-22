Owlet Inc. (OWLT)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Owlet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.35, up 0.81% from its previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0028 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7333677 shares were traded. OWLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3350.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OWLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 05, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.50 from $8.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Scolnick Kathryn R. sold 3,629 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,198 led to the insider holds 492,158 shares of the business.

Workman Kurt sold 860 shares of OWLT for $284 on Apr 18. The President & CEO now owns 2,937,670 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OWLT now has a Market Capitalization of 40.60M and an Enterprise Value of 24.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OWLT has reached a high of $2.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2848, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6263.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OWLT traded 1.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.08M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OWLT as of May 30, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 3.21M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 9.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $15.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.58M to a low estimate of $13.05M. As of the current estimate, Owlet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.3M, an estimated decrease of -16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.51M, an increase of 17.90% over than the figure of -$16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.04M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.2M, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.42M and the low estimate is $94.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.