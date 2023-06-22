PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Shares Decline by -1.74% to Close at $73.03

As of close of business last night, PDD Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $73.03, down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $74.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9003221 shares were traded. PDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PDD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $93 from $116 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDD now has a Market Capitalization of 98.74B and an Enterprise Value of 79.21B. As of this moment, PDD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $106.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PDD traded 9.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 911.82M. Shares short for PDD as of May 30, 2023 were 28.93M with a Short Ratio of 28.93M, compared to 29.08M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Pioneer Natural Resources Compa analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $73.03, with high estimates of $9.41 and low estimates of $18.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Technology and $Financial Services for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Cyclical. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.