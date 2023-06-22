Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) closed at $7.58 down -8.23% from its previous closing price of $8.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17696870 shares were traded. PTON stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Peloton Interactive Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Coddington Elizabeth F sold 10,418 shares for $8.98 per share. The transaction valued at 93,532 led to the insider holds 41,673 shares of the business.

Coddington Elizabeth F sold 35,186 shares of PTON for $333,278 on Jun 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 52,091 shares after completing the transaction at $9.47 per share. On May 18, another insider, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who serves as the Chief Content Officer of the company, sold 24,857 shares for $7.27 each. As a result, the insider received 180,596 and left with 37,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTON now has a Market Capitalization of 2.93B and an Enterprise Value of 4.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $17.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTON has traded an average of 10.16M shares per day and 14.47M over the past ten days. A total of 350.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.65M. Insiders hold about 2.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of May 30, 2023 were 32.92M with a Short Ratio of 32.92M, compared to 36.97M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.29% and a Short% of Float of 11.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$3.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.16, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$1.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $639.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $654.2M to a low estimate of $627M. As of the current estimate, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $678.7M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $654.04M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $727.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $616.5M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, down -21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.