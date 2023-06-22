Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Performance Shipping Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.72, up 2.08% from its previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0148 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1326214 shares were traded. PSHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6970.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSHG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSHG now has a Market Capitalization of 8.45M and an Enterprise Value of 97.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSHG is 0.11, which has changed by -92.84% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 15.02% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSHG has reached a high of $11.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7864, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5251.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSHG traded 164.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 224.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.74M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PSHG as of May 30, 2023 were 99.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 156.91k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PSHG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 01, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 28, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 14, 2022 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $41.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.1M to a low estimate of $41.1M. As of the current estimate, Performance Shipping Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.17M, an estimated decrease of -45.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.17M, down -45.30% from the average estimate.