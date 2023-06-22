Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) closed at $3.61 in the last session, down -7.67% from day before closing price of $3.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4275271 shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PSNY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 27, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSNY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.25B and an Enterprise Value of 9.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 161.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $13.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5861, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9181.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PSNY traded on average about 2.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 463.00M. Insiders hold about 47.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of May 30, 2023 were 10.21M with a Short Ratio of 10.21M, compared to 9.86M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.87B and the low estimate is $4.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.