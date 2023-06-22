Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed at $62.80 in the last session, down -4.30% from day before closing price of $65.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074971 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCOR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $63 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when O CONNOR KEVIN J sold 5,128 shares for $64.85 per share. The transaction valued at 332,557 led to the insider holds 1,504,386 shares of the business.

Durling Joy Driscoll sold 3,100 shares of PCOR for $201,252 on Jun 09. The Chief Data Officer now owns 131,672 shares after completing the transaction at $64.92 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Steele Elisa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,036 shares for $65.80 each. As a result, the insider received 133,969 and left with 82,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.22B and an Enterprise Value of 8.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -41.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $68.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCOR traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 139.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of May 30, 2023 were 6.57M with a Short Ratio of 6.57M, compared to 6.45M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $217.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.87M to a low estimate of $216.98M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.21M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.57M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.2M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $908.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $911.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.2M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.