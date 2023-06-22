QuantumScape Corporation (QS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $7.43 in the prior trading day, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) closed at $7.06, down -4.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6158756 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.88.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.90 and its Current Ratio is at 22.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Leohold Jurgen sold 9,101 shares for $8.01 per share. The transaction valued at 72,904 led to the insider holds 185,717 shares of the business.

Hettrich Kevin sold 75,820 shares of QS for $554,814 on Jun 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 703,608 shares after completing the transaction at $7.32 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Lovett Gena C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 19,700 shares for $7.51 each. As a result, the insider received 147,986 and left with 40,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.30B and an Enterprise Value of 2.42B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $13.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 440.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 292.08M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of May 30, 2023 were 56.32M with a Short Ratio of 56.32M, compared to 58.16M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.69% and a Short% of Float of 19.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$1.01.