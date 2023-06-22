Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Stock Price Peaks at $4.0300 During Trading

The closing price of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) was $4.01 for the day, down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $4.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600707 shares were traded. PACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PACK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Seshadri Salil bought 5,125 shares for $4.33 per share. The transaction valued at 22,174 led to the insider holds 468,682 shares of the business.

Seshadri Salil bought 94,875 shares of PACK for $398,048 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 463,557 shares after completing the transaction at $4.20 per share. On May 10, another insider, ASALI OMAR, who serves as the CEO and Executive Chairman of the company, bought 18,940 shares for $3.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 62,502 and bolstered with 2,238,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACK now has a Market Capitalization of 333.75M and an Enterprise Value of 693.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACK has reached a high of $8.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8408, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0055.

Shares Statistics:

PACK traded an average of 587.31K shares per day over the past three months and 760.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.74M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PACK as of May 30, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.93M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.72M to a low estimate of $78.89M. As of the current estimate, Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $86.8M, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.05M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.37M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $348.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $341.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.5M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $371.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $389.09M and the low estimate is $350.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.