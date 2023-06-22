Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) closed the day trading at $23.48 down -0.72% from the previous closing price of $23.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537683 shares were traded. REPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REPL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.50 and its Current Ratio is at 17.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Lewis Tanya sold 12,860 shares for $24.06 per share. The transaction valued at 309,395 led to the insider holds 135,293 shares of the business.

Patel Sushil sold 5,698 shares of REPL for $137,008 on Jun 13. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 148,873 shares after completing the transaction at $24.04 per share. On May 16, another insider, Astley-Sparke Philip, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 17,902 shares for $18.05 each. As a result, the insider received 323,131 and left with 1,525,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REPL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B and an Enterprise Value of 843.78M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has reached a high of $29.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REPL traded about 591.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REPL traded about 885.79k shares per day. A total of 66.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.27M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for REPL as of May 30, 2023 were 7.32M with a Short Ratio of 7.32M, compared to 6.91M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.67% and a Short% of Float of 17.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.8 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.83 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.99 and -$4.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.51. EPS for the following year is -$3.86, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.1 and -$4.91.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.2M and the low estimate is $15.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,439.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.