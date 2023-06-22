Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) was $25.78 for the day, up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $25.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2956562 shares were traded. RVMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RVMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $38 from $32 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Kelsey Stephen Michael sold 1,230 shares for $21.78 per share. The transaction valued at 26,789 led to the insider holds 326,369 shares of the business.

Horn Margaret A sold 1,230 shares of RVMD for $26,789 on Mar 17. The insider now owns 100,062 shares after completing the transaction at $21.78 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Wang Xiaolin, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 714 shares for $21.78 each. As a result, the insider received 15,551 and left with 58,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVMD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.73B and an Enterprise Value of 1.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 80.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 54.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has reached a high of $31.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.02.

Shares Statistics:

RVMD traded an average of 896.91K shares per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.20M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.86% stake in the company. Shares short for RVMD as of May 30, 2023 were 10.37M with a Short Ratio of 10.37M, compared to 9.62M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.75% and a Short% of Float of 10.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.46. EPS for the following year is -$3.61, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.18 and -$4.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.38M, down -68.50% from the average estimate.