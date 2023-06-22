RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Records -3.91% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) was $1.72 for the day, down -3.91% from the previous closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7784700 shares were traded. RLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 01, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.81B and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B. As of this moment, RLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has reached a high of $3.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2402, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0628.

Shares Statistics:

RLX traded an average of 8.95M shares per day over the past three months and 8.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 723.15M. Insiders hold about 42.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RLX as of May 30, 2023 were 39.62M with a Short Ratio of 39.62M, compared to 28.88M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $317.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $359.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.28M, down -53.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $609.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $662.62M and the low estimate is $556.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.