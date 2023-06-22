Sabre Corporation (SABR)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) was $3.18 for the day, down -3.93% from the previous closing price of $3.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6035857 shares were traded. SABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SABR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares for $3.97 per share. The transaction valued at 2,839 led to the insider holds 87,663 shares of the business.

MANDEL GAIL sold 5,845 shares of SABR for $23,037 on Apr 28. The Director now owns 88,378 shares after completing the transaction at $3.94 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, MANDEL GAIL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 715 shares for $6.87 each. As a result, the insider received 4,912 and left with 50,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SABR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.10B and an Enterprise Value of 5.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -87.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $8.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6187, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1647.

Shares Statistics:

SABR traded an average of 7.33M shares per day over the past three months and 10.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 328.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.15% stake in the company. Shares short for SABR as of May 30, 2023 were 55.81M with a Short Ratio of 55.81M, compared to 51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.81% and a Short% of Float of 23.89%.

Earnings Estimates

