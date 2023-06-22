Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Records 1.85 million Shares Traded, Reaches $5.0200 High

After finishing at $5.06 in the prior trading day, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) closed at $4.98, down -1.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1851046 shares were traded. SAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9450.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAND by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAND now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 1.98B. As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $6.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5960, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4432.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 298.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.42M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.77% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of May 30, 2023 were 6.22M with a Short Ratio of 6.22M, compared to 4.92M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $187M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.73M, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215M and the low estimate is $170.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.