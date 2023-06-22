Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) closed at $0.38 in the last session, up 0.53% from day before closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182547 shares were traded. STRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3821 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

We take a closer look at STRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Hamer Andrew bought 32,000 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 15,261 led to the insider holds 958,807 shares of the business.

GARAGIC DENIS bought 14,765 shares of STRC for $7,000 on Mar 31. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 336,458 shares after completing the transaction at $0.47 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Allgood Kiva A., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 54,350 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,300 and bolstered with 1,611,356 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STRC now has a Market Capitalization of 58.65M and an Enterprise Value of -23.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.23.

Over the past 52 weeks, STRC has reached a high of $4.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3964, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0265.

According to the various share statistics, STRC traded on average about 424.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 918.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.64M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.00% stake in the company. Shares short for STRC as of May 30, 2023 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 4.34M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.35.

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1M to a low estimate of $2.1M. As of the current estimate, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.04M, an estimated decrease of -30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.1M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of -$30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.57M, up 60.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124M and the low estimate is $53.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 234.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.