Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Stocks Hit Low of $6.86 Before Closing at $7.02

In the latest session, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) closed at $7.02 down -4.49% from its previous closing price of $7.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1121729 shares were traded. SCLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Scilex Holding Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 87.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -41.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCLX has reached a high of $16.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCLX has traded an average of 757.91K shares per day and 842.82k over the past ten days. A total of 141.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.79M. Insiders hold about 96.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SCLX as of May 30, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 1.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.