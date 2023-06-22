SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Shares Decline by -21.87% to Close at $0.43

As of close of business last night, SCWorx Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.43, down -21.87% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1203 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2142778 shares were traded. WORX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4020.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WORX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WORX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.16M and an Enterprise Value of 7.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WORX has reached a high of $1.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3033, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4571.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WORX traded 3.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 20.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.80M. Insiders hold about 24.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WORX as of May 30, 2023 were 16.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 1.94k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.14%.