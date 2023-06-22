ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $1.32

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) closed the day trading at $1.32 down -43.10% from the previous closing price of $2.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1148022 shares were traded. PIXY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PIXY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Weaver Kenneth Weir sold 51 shares for $18.75 per share. The transaction valued at 956 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PIXY now has a Market Capitalization of 23.46M and an Enterprise Value of 25.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIXY has reached a high of $44.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8741, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.2164.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PIXY traded about 57.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PIXY traded about 211.1k shares per day. A total of 9.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PIXY as of May 30, 2023 were 158.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 118.19k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 10.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.34 and -$2.34.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, ShiftPixy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.64M, an estimated decrease of -48.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.5M, a decrease of -21.20% over than the figure of -$48.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PIXY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36M, down -43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.4M and the low estimate is $25.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.