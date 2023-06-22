Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Sphere Entertainment Co.’s stock clocked out at $26.98, down -2.88% from its previous closing price of $27.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524237 shares were traded. SPHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPHR now has a Market Capitalization of 960.04M and an Enterprise Value of 2.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -723.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPHR has reached a high of $32.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPHR traded 528.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 494.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SPHR as of May 30, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 3.82M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.47% and a Short% of Float of 19.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.97 and a low estimate of -$1.87, while EPS last year was -$1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.53, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$2.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.57 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $127.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $128M to a low estimate of $127M. As of the current estimate, Sphere Entertainment Co.’s year-ago sales were $453.54M, an estimated decrease of -71.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.08M, a decrease of -68.00% over than the figure of -$71.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.08M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $946M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.