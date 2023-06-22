Symbotic Inc. (SYM) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Symbotic Inc.’s stock clocked out at $45.79, down -9.93% from its previous closing price of $50.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260301 shares were traded. SYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 981.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Dunn Michael David sold 30,000 shares for $34.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,036,290 led to the insider holds 79,522 shares of the business.

Dunn Michael David sold 18,920 shares of SYM for $607,039 on May 24. The insider now owns 109,522 shares after completing the transaction at $32.08 per share. On May 23, another insider, Dunn Michael David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 11,080 shares for $32.12 each. As a result, the insider received 355,844 and left with 128,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.12B and an Enterprise Value of 2.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1144.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYM has reached a high of $53.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYM traded 756.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.71M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SYM as of May 30, 2023 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.00M, compared to 2.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 23.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $261.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $279.1M to a low estimate of $251.1M. As of the current estimate, Symbotic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.3M, an estimated increase of 171.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $299.6M, an increase of 22.60% less than the figure of $171.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $325.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271.8M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.91M, up 310.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.